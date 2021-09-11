U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301,005 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,475,067 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises about 11.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $345,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 353,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 54,951,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,222,359. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

