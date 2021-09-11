Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.69. 11,538,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.