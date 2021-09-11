Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.9% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after acquiring an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $137.34. 335,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,125 shares of company stock valued at $49,441,393. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

