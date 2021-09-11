CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

CACI traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $255.87. 178,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,068. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.88.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,022 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

