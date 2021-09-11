Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.01. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

