BEPRO Network Achieves Market Cap of $68.90 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $68.90 million and $1.75 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043655 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

