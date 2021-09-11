Lobstex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.39 million and $932,473.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,477,528 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.