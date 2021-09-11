Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 379 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,005,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,668. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.