Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Decreased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for about 0.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.80. 1,436,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

