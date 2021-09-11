Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce sales of $318.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 148,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,097. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $172.25.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

