Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

LFC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,860. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.81%.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

