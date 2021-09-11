Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 36.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Enstar Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enstar Group stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $233.85. 63,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

