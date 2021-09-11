Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,712. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

