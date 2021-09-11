Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 123.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

