DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 870 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

