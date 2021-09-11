Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after buying an additional 1,898,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 3,711,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

