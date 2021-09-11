Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. 3,810,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,260. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.