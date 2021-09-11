Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $184,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. 10,567,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,519,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

