Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 137,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,707. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $3,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

