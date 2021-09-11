OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

OSIS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,682. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

