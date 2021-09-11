OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.
OSIS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,682. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,483. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
