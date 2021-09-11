Tendies One Day Volume Reaches $60,821.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $453,521.44 and approximately $60,821.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00162039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00043584 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars.

