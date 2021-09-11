Civitas (CIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Civitas has a market cap of $82,650.92 and $42.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017847 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,245,394 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

