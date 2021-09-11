DragonVein Price Down 14.8% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.69 million and $104,939.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,520.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.99 or 0.01412532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.33 or 0.00508200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00341772 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

