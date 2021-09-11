Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $658.94. 1,204,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average of $544.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

