McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.18. 2,034,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,926. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

