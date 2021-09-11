Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 529 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,326.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

