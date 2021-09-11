Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

INTU stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

