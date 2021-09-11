Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 1,603,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

