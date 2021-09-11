U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

