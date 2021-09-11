iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,649,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,532,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,957,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.02 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06.

