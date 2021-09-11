U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock worth $8,935,300 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.41. 834,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,246. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.18.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.