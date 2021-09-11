U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Vipshop by 20.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth $8,090,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 130.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,664,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vipshop by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

