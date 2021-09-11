Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 917,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

