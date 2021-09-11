U S Global Investors Inc. Has $131,000 Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 80.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Yandex by 30.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 456,198 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Yandex by 28.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 435,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Yandex by 41.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after purchasing an additional 405,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. 1,453,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.10, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

