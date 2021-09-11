Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.