Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $432,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

