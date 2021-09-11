Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Position Lowered by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,524 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up approximately 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Azul were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $15,404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the first quarter worth $5,152,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Azul Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.