U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 657,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,938. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 197.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.