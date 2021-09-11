U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $76.43 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,896,538 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,430,000. TripAdvisor makes up about 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $106,660,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. 1,591,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,009. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

