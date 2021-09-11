Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 638 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 255.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Shares of CTLT traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.66. 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,551. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.