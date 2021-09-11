Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE JBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 463,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,767. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

