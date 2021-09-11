Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 3,058 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies (de) comprises approximately 2.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.56% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after buying an additional 226,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after buying an additional 53,954 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 11.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 63,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 285,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.