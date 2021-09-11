Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.41 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, reaching $273.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

