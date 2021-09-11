-$1.40 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,438 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,019,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $101.69. 322,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,133. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

