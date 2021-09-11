Brokerages Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.70. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

PH stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.05. 799,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

