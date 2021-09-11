$2.78 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the highest is $3.11. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $1,729,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $6,419,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.38. 271,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,141. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

