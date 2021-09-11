Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$57.27 during trading hours on Friday. 108,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,714. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

