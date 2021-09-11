Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. 43,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,606. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.