Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 524.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,308 shares. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

