iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

IXC remained flat at $$24.42 on Friday. 682,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

